Ghana: Military Launches Nationwide Fumigation Exercise of All Facilities

9 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

A nationwide fumigation and disinfection of military barracks, schools, offices, accommodation, churches, mosques and other facilities was yesterday launched at Burma Camp in Accra.

The exercise aimed to curb the spread of COVID-19 and to improve the wellbeing of personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) who are considered as frontline service providers.

Launching it, a Deputy Minister of Defence, Major (rtd) Derek Oduro said aside fumigation and disinfection, the fight against the virus requires strict observance of social distancing, regular handwashing under running water, use of face mask and hand sanitiser and undertaking regular exercises.

Major Rtd. Oduro stated that the efforts of personnel in enforcing regulations on restrictions in the wake of the outbreak of the disease were commendable.

While applauding Zoomlion Ghana Limited for undertaking the exercise and using World Health Organisation (WHO) approved chemical for fumigation/disinfection, the deputy minister urged the waste management company to endeavour to cover every military facility in the country.

In a welcome address, the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Obed Akwa said COVID-19 is no respecter of persons and professions and called for strict adherence to mitigation factors.

He said the GAF was committed to support the course of curtailing the virus.

Mrs Florence Larbi, the Managing Director of Zoomlion said the company had deployed motorised knapsack and boom sprayers to rid viruses, fungus, bacteria and other vector causing diseases.

She said Zoomlion offered its disinfection/ fumigation exercise at a 50 per cent discount and urged individuals and organisation to take advantage of that.

Zoomlion Ghana Limited had earlier this year, carried out disinfection of markets, lorry stations, drains, schools including specialised facilities such as the Akropong School for the Blind, universities, technical institutions and many others.

The company was executing the project under the auspices of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

Last month, Zoomlion fumigated more than 4,000 police facilities nationwide.

