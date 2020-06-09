Ghana: Suhum Municipal Assembly Distributes 50,000 Free Oil Palm Seedlings to 120 Farmers

9 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David Kodjo

Suhum — The Suhum Municipal Assembly has distributed a first batch of 50,000.00 free oil palm seedlings to 120 farmers within the municipality for cultivation.

The oil palm seedlings for the first phase exercise were nursed within six months at a cost of GH¢65, 000.00.

Each beneficiary received 416 seedlings to cover about seven acres of land.

In total, more than 8,000 farmers within the municipality were expected to benefit at the end of the phase two of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture five-year flagship programme dubbed 'Planting for Export and Rural Development' being implemented by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

Distributing the seedlings to the farmers, the Municipal Chief Executive, Mrs Margaret Darko said the government recognised the important role of agriculture in the growth and development of the country.

She said the Planting for Export and Rural Development programme was initiated to commercialise farming in the rural communities and to support farmers within the municipality as part of the government's commitment to alleviating poverty.

She said enhancing the capacity of farmers to cultivate more farm produce to feed their families, Ghana and for export to help build a stronger economy had been the desire of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The MCE indicated that the New Patriotic Party government recognised the contribution of agriculture towards growth and development of the nation and had since been implementing flagship programmes, including Planting for Food and Jobs, Rearing for Job and Export.

She advised residents of the municipality to eschew politics and support all government developmental programmes.

Mrs Darko commended the government for the initiatives which were farmer-friendly and had the potential of alleviating poverty in the country.

For his part, the Suhum Municipal Director of Agriculture, Mr Samuel K. Dzisah said the seedlings were procured from the Soil Research Institute at Kusi and nursed in two separate communities at Okurase and Zor for distribution to the beneficiary farmers and advised the youth to take advantage of the all-important opportunity to enrich themselves.

He said the Department of Agriculture remained resolute to provide any needed assistant to all farmers to reap the benefits of the project.

He indicated that farming was a lucrative business which the youth must endeavour to engage in, adding that it was not a means of punishment as portrayed by some Ghanaian youth.

NB: The MCE presenting the oil palm seedling to one of the female beneficiary farmers

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.