Ghana: Vigah, Pierce Give to Weightlifters

A little over a dozen of Ghana's weightlifters were at the weekend presented with a variety of food items to cushion them in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The items , which included boxes of indomie, mini bags of rice and cooking oil were donated by Communications Director of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF), John Vigah and Technical Director of the Federation, Kyle Pierce.

"This is coming from Kyle and I. It is our widow's mite to motivate you as you prepare to return to training," Vigah said.

It is the third of such gesture to the weightlifters, who have benefited from much bigger donations by the GWF boss, Ben Nunoo Mensah and a board member of the Federation Jerry Ahmed Shaib, during the COVID-19 partial lockdown.

Mr Vigah advised the lifters to be focused, train hard and adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Last week, the government lifted the ban on individual sports, paving way for the weightlifting team to begin training at the Accra Sports Stadium.

However, according to the head coach of the weightlifting team, Nii Darko Dodoo, only a few of the lifters would be allowed to train in line with the social distancing protocols.

Captain of the weightlifting team, Christian Amoah and UK-based Forrester Osei have been tipped to qualify for the Japan 2020 Olympics, having accumulated an appreciable number of points from several competitions.

The two are expected to take part in a final Olympic qualifier in Mauritius, fixed for October.