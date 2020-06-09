Ghana: 10 Accused of Breaching COVID-19 Restrictions, Fined Gh¢120,000

9 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko Yirenkyi

An Accra circuit court has imposed a total fine of GH¢120,000 on ten people accused of breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

The convicts, who were fined GH¢12,000 each, would go to jail for four years in default.

The presiding judge Susana Ekuful convicted the accused, who were among 50 suspects, who converged at a hotel at Nima, in Accra, to hold a demonstration.

The head of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, told the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday, that on June 3, the convicts were put before court after they were arrested at Nima, on June 5.

She said the accused had gathered to demonstrate without notifying the police, prompting the police to arrest them, including their leader, while others fled.

"After police investigations, the accused were arraigned before the court and charged on three counts thus failure to notify police to hold a special event contrary to Section 1(1) of the Public Order Act 1994, failing to comply with imposition of restrictions and conspiracy to commit the crimes," DSP Tenge said.

The Police PRO has stated that all the convicts had paid their fines.

