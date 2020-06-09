Malawi: Murder Suspect Chanthunya Gets 2 More Charges - Pleads Not Guilty to Perjury, Hindering Dead Body

The High Court in Zomba has on Monday slapped murder suspect Misozi Chanthunya with two more charge on the death of his alleged girlfriend Linda Gasa who was exhumed in his cottage house.

He has been slapped with perjury and hindering burial of a dead body and immediately Judge Ruth Chinangwa announced that she will make the ruling on the long and winding case before August 28, 2020.

Chanthunya, who pleaded not guilty on the two charges, told the court that he would exercise his right to remain silent throughout the case.

The judge then told lawyers for both the State and Chanthunya to make final submissions within 21 days.

There is also an appeal pending in the Supreme Court as Chanthunya applied that the case be heard before the Constitutional Court.

He is being represented by Michael Goba Chipeta while the Pilirani Masanjala is prosecuting.

The State paraded 11 witnesses that included Jessie Kachale--Gasa's sister in marriage--who claimed to have been told by the deceased that she was pregnant and that the suspect wanted her to terminate the pregnancy, being the motive for the murder.

The suspect's lawyer argues--in the final submissions submitted on February 17 this year that there was no direct evidence proving the offence of murder against the accused and that there was no circumstantial evidence proving the offence of murder against the accused.

Chanthunya was arrested in South Africa by Interpol on January 12 2012 and was brought back into the country on March 27 2018.

