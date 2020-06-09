Malawi: Bill On Malawi Fresh Polls Date Set for Wednesday - DPP's Musowa Calls MCP MPs 'Stupid'

8 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Paul Chamdimba Nkhoma

Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara has said Bills on electoral reforms - which will determine the date of fresh presidential elections - are ready and government will circulate them on Tuesday for discussion on Wednesday.

The Speaker said this on Monday after Parliament resumed sitting since President Peter Mutharika's State of the National Address on Friday.

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) lawmakers wanted the House to decide the poll date on Monday.

However, there was divisions in the House as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers protested that MCP were full House disregarding the sitting plan agreed last Friday in line with the social distancing measures of coronavirus prevents.

The heated debated saw DPP leaders of backbenchers , hot-headed Victor Musowa exchanging verbal tirade with MCP lawmakers and he called them "stupid".

He said :"I know people that are making noise are hiding behind the desks, Some of these people are stupid."

The Speaker ordered him to withdraw the language.

He succumbed, saying: "Madam Speaker I withdraw."

The Speaker then suspended the House so that the business committee can meet to discuss the sitting plan and decongestion of the main chamber.

Earlier , the Speaker had asked MCP for a list of people who were supposed to be in the main chamber.

She wanted to decongest the main chamber in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Demobilisation of Renamo Members Resumes in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.