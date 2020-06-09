Zimbabwe: Teachers, Invigilators Undergo COVID-19 Prevention Training Ahead of June Exams

Teachers who will be involved in the June examinations are set to undergo training during the next two weeks on how to minimise health risks and prevent Covid-19 infection, 263Chat has learnt.

Under the educational policy, schools will re-open classes in phases starting with examination classes.

In a memo signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs Tumisang Thabela to provincial education directors, the training should be completed by June 24 while exams will commence a week later.

The training is mainly for school heads, teachers of examination classes, school health coordinators and invigilators and will be done according to standards set by the World Health Organisation.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Teachers Association chief executive office Dr Sifiso Ndlovu welcomed the decision by Government to train teachers on preventing infection.

"This is what we have been proposing all along and it is all part of the preparations towards the re-opening of schools,"

"It is a pro-active way of preparing for the re-opening. The training does not mean schools are re-opening because we believe that more should be done to ensure the safety of both teachers and pupils," Dr Ndlovu said.