Malawi: Tonse to Challenge Reappointment of 2 in New MEC - Dean of Law Says 'Nothing Illegal'

8 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

UTM publicist Joseph Chidanthi Malunga says Tonse alliance will be challenging the reappointment of two commissioners from the immediate past cohort declared incompetent by the courts into the new constituted Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

President Peter Mutharika on Sunday hired a new MEC which saw Jean Mathanga and Angellina Kunje back at the pollster.

But Malunga said this was an anomaly since both the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court ruled that the previous commission was incompetent.

He said Tonse alliance lawyers were finalizing court paperwork to challenge the appointments.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) publicity secretary Maurice Munthali faulted the President for appointing more Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members into the commission.

DPP has two commissioners the same as Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The two representatives of MCP in the commission are former Nkhotakota South legislator Olivia Liwewe and corporate governance expert Anthony Mukumbwa.

Other commissioners are private practice lawyer Arthur Nathuru--who previously served at MEC on United Democratic Front (UDF) ticket and Malawi Electoral Support Network (Mesn) chairperson Steven Duwa.

They have been appointed for their experience to electoral management.

The new MEC is headed by High Court Judge Chifundo Kachale.

Meanwhile, University of Malawi's Chancellor College dean of law Sunduzwayo Madise has said there was nothing illegal about the retention of the commissioners, saying it might have political implications other than legal.

"This is a political issue. It is about the trust. For institutional memory it was good to retain some commissioners," he said.

Malawi is scheduled to hold fresh presidential election by within 150 days expiring on July 3.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

