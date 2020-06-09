South Africa: Jurie Roux Dismisses All Black's Comments, Gives Reasons Why Sunwolves Are Out of Super Rugby

SA Rugby CEO Jurie has dismissed the notion of New Zealander Tony Brown that South Africa is responsible for the Sunwolves' axing from Super Rugby. The former All Black believes the Sunwolves were targeted after Japan voted for France, instead of South Africa, to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup. However, Roux says the decision was not SA's alone and purely for commercial reasons.

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux has brushed off New Zealander Tony Brown's comments that South Africa should be blamed for the Sunwolves' demise in Super Rugby.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

It was confirmed last year that 2020 would be the Sunwolves' last season in the competition and their campaign ended prematurely due to the Covid-19 outbreak, while their proposed involvement in the Australian Super Rugby version was also not accepted.

Brown, a former Sunwolves coach, has previously been critical of South Africa's role in the Sunwolves' demise and has now taken his attack to a new level.

The former All Blacks flyhalf remains adamant that the Sunwolves were targeted after Japan voted for France, instead of South Africa, in a closely fought race to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

When propped on Brown's comments during a virtual media conference on Monday, Roux told reporters that the decision was made purely for commercial reasons.

"In the first instance, even though I back myself, I would be very surprised if I was able to get the Sunwolves chucked out on my own," Roux said on Monday.

"The reality about the Sunwolves is that we had a look at Super Rugby about a year ago. We had to come up with a new format. It was very clear that the pool format was not the preferred choice. We had to come up with a competition that could be held on a round robin basis where everybody plays everybody. For that to be able to happen, it had to make commercial sense.

"The real reason why the Sunwolves are not in it - and which probably out of politeness people have steered away from - is purely based on the fact that the Japan Rugby Football Union refused to underwrite their team like each and every one of us. So there is a certain number that you have to put down. The broadcasting money and things don't materialise, then that number becomes payable and liable and you have to stand in for it.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"That should answer why we can't just chuck a team out of Super Rugby. It doesn't work like that. You have underwritten a certain commercial value. Anything that you deliver, that is not within that commercial value, you as a union stand in for. That is what you sign up for. The Japan Rugby Football Union had every opportunity to sign that agreement, but did not. Based on that, at that moment we had to make a decision.

"Post that, they have come and said that they were now willing to do it, but by that time we had already started negotiating with the broadcasters. They also indicated that they don't see any commercial value in the Sunwolves playing in Singapore, Hong Kong or Tokyo because of the time differences among other things.

Brown, who is currently an assistant coach at the Highlanders, described the relationship between South Africa and Japan as "pretty nasty."

"I've mentioned previously the hatred South Africa had for the Sunwolves and Japan rugby around them not voting for South Africa to host the World Cup," he said, as quoted by the Stuff website .

"I think that's where it started and now we've ended up with not having the Sunwolves involved and a little bit of grey around what role Japan will play in the future of Super Rugby."

Roux hit back: "It was very much a commercial decision and not because of anything else. I like Tony Brown quite a bit. He is an exceptional coach and did a great job with Japan. He will probably have to knock on the door of the Japanese Federation and ask why they didn't send a cheque. If they did, none of this would have been an issue."

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Source: Sport24