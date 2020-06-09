South Africa: New Cape Cobras Recruit Corbin Bosch - I Thrive On Responsibility

Cape Cobras coach Ashwell Prince has a history of being able to get the best out of young cricketers he has worked with.

One only has to look at the young Cobras players who have represented the Proteas in the past three years, such as Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne and Janneman Malan.

But, as someone who has reached the pinnacle of his own playing career, he has also taken the likes of Pieter Malan and George Linde to the next level in their careers, so could new Cobras recruit Corbin Bosch be next?

25-year-old Bosch was part of that victorious Aiden Markram-led SA U19 team which won the World Cup back in 2014 and he has now made the move from Pretoria to Cape Town to continue his career development.

"I think my game at SA U19 level was a scaled-down version of what it is now," said Bosch.

"A lot of the things I did back then I still do now and the processes I believe in, but the one big change has obviously been me going to the gym so that I am able to bowl faster. Most of my game has been shaped from U19 level, along with experiences and the coaches I've worked with along the way.

"Coming to the Cobras, I definitely do think Ashwell can help me develop my game in order to help me move on to the next level. I think his coaching style may be a lot like Boucher's coaching, which will really help me a lot and I look forward to working with him to just kick on from what I've learnt thus far," he added.

With the void left by the retirement of Cobras legend Rory Kleinveldt as a go-to strike bowler and useful batsman in the lower order, Bosch is keen to pick up the baton from his former MSL Spartans team-mate Kleinveldt.

"I learnt a lot of little technical things from Rory when we were both with the Tshwane Spartans in the MSL and it was nice to get to see how he goes about things and the way he thinks about his game. I'm hoping I get to work with him some more while I'm in Cape Town," he said.

"My main role will always be with the ball. I always like to bowl nice and quick, with aggression, and I have the ability to finish off one day games with the bat, kind of like Fudgie (Ferhaan Behardien) has been doing over most of his career.

"I always feel like I have the ability to open a game up whenever the captain throws me the ball, so I will always give it 150% to prove to him he made the right decision - I thrive on this responsibility."

Bosch is set to join up with his Cape Cobras team-mates over the next few weeks and he can't wait to get going at Newlands.

"I'm just excited for this new adventure and new chapter in my life. I think Cape Town is a beautiful city and will be able to fully explore it while I'm down here."

- Cape Cobras

Source: Sport24