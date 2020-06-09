South Africa: GolfRSA Reprimanded By Government After 'Certain Golf Estates' Open Under Level 3

9 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

GolfRSA confirmed on Monday that it received an official reprimand from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture after "certain golf estates and facilities opened up" under the Level 3 lockdown.

Under Covid-19 Alert Level 3, professional non-contact sport (like golf) is permitted, but no recreational or amateur sport is allowed.

"The contravention of the above Regulations, in terms of Regulation 48 constitutes and offence, which may amount to a fine or imprisonment," read the letter from the government.

According to a GolfRSA press release, the actions by these unnamed estates has potentially put the reopening of the entire golf industry at risk.

GolfRSA and the government have been in ongoing "progressive" discussions with golf's Covid-19 extensive plan "favourably received".

Last week, GolfRSA revealed that it is expecting an announcement from the government "within days" on whether golf courses could reopen.

However, there's been no word on whether this warning has had a negative impact on golf's potential reopening in South Africa.

In their letter, the Department placed on record their "appreciation for various engagements with GolfRSA as we chart the way forward for a return to play for the sports sector" .

The letter went on to request that GolfRSA notify golfers and clubs to " desist from resuming golf activities until such time as the directions are gazetted and the details therein are complied with" .

GolfRSA stated that it does not condone the opening of any golf facilities until it gets the green light from government.

"The behaviour of a small minority of golf clubs and golfers over the past few days is a direct threat to the reopening of the golf industry, undoing the good work done by the delegation of golf over this period," read the GolfRSA statement.

"GolfRSA does not condone the opening of any golf facilities before the department gazettes the official regulations and we sincerely hope these actions have not put the reopening of the golf industry at risk.

"We have yet to make an official statement in terms of an actual date for golf's return and we request that golfers treat any communication from outside agencies with caution, as there are many misleading communications from clubs, as well as posts doing the rounds on social media," it continued.

"GolfRSA and the SA golfing bodies urgently appeal to all golf facilities in South Africa not to jeopardise Golf's positive position. Please comply with the current Alert Level 3 Regulations and exercise good conduct as we cross the final hurdle."

