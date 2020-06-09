South Africa: Gender Based Violence a Priority of the SAPS

press release

The Provincial Management of the South African Police Service in Limpopo views the alleged ineptness of the police in Seshego in an alleged rape case in a very serious light.

It is alleged that a 15-year-old girl from Seshego was allegedly raped by a known suspect and the police there did not respond in a manner they were supposed to in that, instead of registering a rape case, a case of "abduction was opened".

The victim, accompanied by her mother, visited Seshego Police Station where the mother complained that the suspect was in a relationship with her 15-year-old daughter.

After registering the case, the suspect was traced and arrested on Sunday afternoon, 07 June 2020. However, he was then released on "warning" before appearing in court.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers has appointed a high ranking officer, Brigadier James Espach to oversee the investigations into the alleged dereliction of duties in respect of this matter. "Crimes against women and children is a priority of the South African Police nationally and therefore, we will act on any allegations of non-performance in this regard," said General Scheepers.

"All steps taken to process this case will be investigated with a view of taking any possible corrective measures and we will not tolerate any laxity on the part of any of our members when dealing with offenses affecting the most vulnerable members of the society," concluded General Scheepers.

The rape case is being investigated by the Provincial Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offenses Unit. Investigations are continuing.