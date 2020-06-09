South Africa: Six People Shot Dead, One Wounded in Rifle Attack At Soweto Hostel

9 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Police in Gauteng are searching for three gunmen after six people were killed and one wounded at the Jabulani Hostel in Soweto late on Monday.

Initial investigations have found the victims were in a shack on the hostel property when three man armed with "handguns and rifles" opened on the group from different positions, said Johannesburg police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela in a statement on Tuesday.

Makhubela said the shooting took place at around 11pm.

"Five [people] died at the scene and one in hospital; the seventh victim is still in hospital," said Makhubela.

He added that the motive for the killing was as yet unknown.

"Police are appealing to anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of the suspects to please call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 ... Callers can remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence," concluded Makhubela.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Demobilisation of Renamo Members Resumes in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.