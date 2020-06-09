South Africa: Six People Shot Dead, One Wounded in Rifle Attack At Soweto Hostel

Police in Gauteng are searching for three gunmen after six people were killed and one wounded at the Jabulani Hostel in Soweto late on Monday.

Initial investigations have found the victims were in a shack on the hostel property when three man armed with "handguns and rifles" opened on the group from different positions, said Johannesburg police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela in a statement on Tuesday.

Makhubela said the shooting took place at around 11pm.

"Five [people] died at the scene and one in hospital; the seventh victim is still in hospital," said Makhubela.

He added that the motive for the killing was as yet unknown.

"Police are appealing to anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of the suspects to please call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 ... Callers can remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence," concluded Makhubela.

