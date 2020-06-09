South Africa: Wanted Suspect Who Killed High School Principal Sought By Police

press release

Police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt for a 41-year-old suspect, Khulekani Nkosi who is from Vryheid in Kwazulu-Natal in connection with the gruesome and senseless murder of a high school principal, which occurred in February 2018. The suspect had been evading arrest since 2018.

According to the report, the victim, Johannes Makau Makgoba, who was a principal at Mkhuhlu High School was reported missing on 18 February 2018.Two days after the he was reported missing, a herdsman spotted what looked like badly charred human remains in a bush near Hazyview. He immediately reported the matter to the police in the area, who in turn informed Calcutta SAPS as they knew they (Calcutta) had an unresolved murder case. Makgoba's family was informed about the discovery and DNA tests were conducted to determine the identity of the deceased. They came back positive, confirming that it was indeed Makgoba's body.

At which point the investigation intensified and police received information that the suspect, Khulekani Nkosi was spotted driving the deceased's vehicle accompanied by another suspect, Evans Malele. Upon arriving at the rented house he (Nkosi) shared with Makgoba, police discovered that he had fled telling people that he was going to Limpopo.

The investigators persistently worked on the case, vigorously searched for him and eventually obtained information which contrary led them to Kwazulu- Natal. When police arrived, they enquired about Nkosi's whereabouts and were told they had seen him driving around in an unknown vehicle which he claimed was his. Police then spotted the said vehicle, followed it and upon noticing they were being followed, Nkosi who was driving with Malele stopped the vehicle. They then alighted and fled on foot.

The search for the two continued and they were traced, with information revealing that they had fled to Gauteng preparing to travel back to Mpumalanga. Police in Gauteng were activated, spotted the two hitchhiking around Springs and approached them. Nkosi managed to escape but Malele was swiftly arrested and he has since been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by the Mbombela Circuit of the High Court on 27 July 2019.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma urges the community to assist with information that may lead to the immediate apprehension of the suspect. "We will relentlessly hunt Nkosi until we find him and make sure that he is brought to justice. The community should also help us and I urge anyone who might have information regarding these suspects to help us," said General Zuma.

Anyone who may have information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects, is urged to contact Sergeant Shane Chuma on 0829360179. Members of the public can also call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or by giving a tip-off on the MySAPS app that can be downloaded onto any smartphone. Information can be given anonymously.