South Africa: Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Husband to Death

9 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The police at Mokwakwaila under Tzaneen Cluster have arrested a 42 year old woman for allegedly stabbing her husband to death,on Sunday 07 June 2020 at about 21h15. This after she reportedly found him with another woman in their house at Kuranta village.

It is alleged that the mother of his two children unexpectedly arrived at home and found them in the house. An argument ensued between the two women and the deceased apparently tried to intervene when the suspect allegedly stabbed him with a sharp object.

The victim, aged 43, was taken to the local Clinic where he was certified dead. The police were called and the woman was arrested. She will appear in Bolobedu Magistrate Court on Wednesday 10 June 2020 facing a charge of murder.

Police investigations are continuing.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.