South Africa: Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Husband to Death

press release

The police at Mokwakwaila under Tzaneen Cluster have arrested a 42 year old woman for allegedly stabbing her husband to death,on Sunday 07 June 2020 at about 21h15. This after she reportedly found him with another woman in their house at Kuranta village.

It is alleged that the mother of his two children unexpectedly arrived at home and found them in the house. An argument ensued between the two women and the deceased apparently tried to intervene when the suspect allegedly stabbed him with a sharp object.

The victim, aged 43, was taken to the local Clinic where he was certified dead. The police were called and the woman was arrested. She will appear in Bolobedu Magistrate Court on Wednesday 10 June 2020 facing a charge of murder.

Police investigations are continuing.