South Africa: Accused Gets 30 Years Imprisonment for Burglary and Possession of Suspected Stolen Goods

9 June 2020
South African Police Service
press release

A 43-year-old Joseph Dan Mhlaba was on Monday, 08 June 2020 sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for burglary residential, theft of motor vehicle and possession of suspected stolen goods.

Mhlaba's sentencing emanates from an incident in which he broke and gained entrance into a house between Saturday, 13 and Sunday, 14 April 2019 in Lichtenburg. After gaining entrance into the house, the accused then took and loaded several household items onto a Toyota Hilux bakkie which he ultimately stole.

Subsequent to reporting of the incident to the police, the suspect was arrested in Coligny on Sunday, 14 April 2019. That was after police in Coligny were alerted about suspected stolen vehicle which was driving from Lichtenburg towards Coligny. The police working together with Community Police Forum (CPF) members, spotted and chased the vehicle. During the chase, the occupants stopped the vehicle, jumped out and ran away. However, the driver, was arrested and charged with burglary and theft of motor vehicle as well as possession of suspected stolen goods.

The accused who has been in custody until his sentencing, was given 15 years imprisonment for burglary and theft and another 15 years for possession of suspected stolen goods. The sentences will run concurrently.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena welcomed the sentence and pointed out that it will send a clear message that the police will show no mercy to criminals. He also thanked the CPF members for working together with to ensure justice.

Demobilisation of Renamo Members Resumes in Mozambique

