South Africa: Woman Hanged and the Suspect in Custody

9 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 52-year-old man is expected to appear at the Ndwedwe Magistrates Court today for a case of murder. It is alleged that on 07 June 2020 at 23:50, three men entered a home at Msunduze Reserve and tied a 31-year-old woman with a rope. She was allegedly assaulted and strangled. Police were alerted about the incident and proceeded to area.

On arrival, the woman was found hanging inside the bathroom. A case of murder was opened at Ndwedwe police station for investigation. An extensive investigation was conducted and it led to the arrest of one of the suspects who is an estranged husband to the deceased. It is alleged that the deceased was in a process of divorce with her husband and she was staying with children. The suspect will also be charged for defeating the ends of justice.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the investigating officers for swiftly solving the case. "We are confident that other suspects will be arrested soon," he said.

