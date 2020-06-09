South Africa: Police Are Searching for Suspects Following the Murder of Six People in Jabulani Hostel

9 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police are searching for at least three suspects who allegedly shot and killed six people and wounded one in Jabulani Hostel last night, 08 June 2020 at about 11pm.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were in the shack in Jabulani Hostel when three men armed with handguns and rifles started shooting at the shack from different positions. Five died at the scene and one in hospital, the seventh victim is still in hospital. The motive of the killing is unknown at this stage.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of the suspects to please call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Information may also be provided via the MySAPSApp. Callers can remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence.

Demobilisation of Renamo Members Resumes in Mozambique

