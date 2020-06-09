South Africa: Little Progress in Muyexe a Decade After Presidential Project Launched

analysis

When it was launched in 2009, the Comprehensive Rural Development Programme promised to bring a better life to a Limpopo village called Muyexe. Lucas Ledwaba zooms in with his camera and finds very little has changed a decade later.

Agreement Nkuna yawns in the early morning chill while sitting on one of the two dozen 25-litre sghubus lined up at the communal tap.

A boy helps his brother draw water at a communal borehole in Muyexe. Residents walk long distances using wheelbarrows and donkey carts to fetch water from boreholes. (Photo: Lucas Ledwaba / Mukurukuru Media)

She woke up at 04:00 to carry 24 of the sghubus to the communal tap. By mid-morning she is still sitting there with three other elderly women who, like her, wait as the water gurgles slowly into buckets and sghubus.

Johannah Skhelisi lives near one of the communal taps in Muyexe. On days when the water runs from the tap, she is up as early as 3am to fill up containers with drinking water. (Photo: Lucas Ledwaba / Mukurukuru Media)

The communal tap is one of several on the wide streets of Muyexe village, where residents, like many who live in rural areas,...