South Africa: SA Express Liquidators Urge Court to Delay Final Closure of Airline By Three Months

9 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

The provisional liquidators believe their work to potentially rescue SA Express would be jeopardised if the court placed the airline under final liquidation, which implies the end of its 26-year existence.

The provisional liquidators of SA Express want the High Court in Johannesburg to delay the final closure of the state-owned airline by three months to buy them more time to investigate its affairs and work on a potential rescue plan.

The team of provisional liquidators, led by Aviwe Ndyamara, believe that their ongoing work to potentially rescue SA Express would be jeopardised if the court placed SA Express under final liquidation, which implies the end of its 26-year existence.

Ndyamara will be at the high court on Tuesday to argue against the conversion of SA Express's current provisional liquidation into final liquidation. A final liquidation will result in SA Express losing its aviation licences to fly, its operations would permanently close, 691 workers would lose their jobs and a fire sale of its assets would ensue to pay creditors.

The request for a three-month delay by Ndyamara has been supported by some SA Express creditors and trade unions representing the airline's workers, including the National Union of Metalworkers of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Demobilisation of Renamo Members Resumes in Mozambique

