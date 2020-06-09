South Africa: Woman in Court for Perjury

press release

Yesterday, the Verulam Detectives arrested a 24-year-old woman for defeating the ends of justice and perjury. The suspect was arrested after a thorough investigation by the detectives about a woman who claimed that she was kidnapped and raped by two unknown males. The suspect is appearing today in the Verulam Magistrate's Court.

It is alleged on 31 May 2020, a 24-year-old woman reported to her family that she was kidnapped by two unknown men while at the Verulam taxi rank. Her grandmother reported to the police, a case of kidnapping for further investigation. Since the case was opened, an investigation was conducted. On 05 June 2020, the alleged kidnapped victim was found in the bushes at Waterloo by the member of the community who informed the law enforcement agency.

Her hands were tied and cloth was put on the mouth. She was then rushed to hospital for medical attention. A statement was taken from the alleged 'kidnapped woman' who informed the police that she was kidnapped on 01 June 2020, by two unknown men who were driving a vehicle. The said males took her to an unknown place where they took turns raping her. She was then dumped in the bushes on 05 June 2020 by her captors. She also stated that the suspects also took pictures and sent threatening messages to her boyfriend.

"People who open false cases cannot be tolerated. Opening a false case is a criminal offence and it is punishable by law. All those who are still thinking of doing the same should refrain from doing so, because they will be prosecuted," said the said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.