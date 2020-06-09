South Africa: A Missed Opportunity - President Ramaphosa Signs IPID Amendment Bill Into Law

9 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Kimera Chetty

On 26 May 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa assented to and signed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Amendment Bill into law. The legislation still falls short of previous High Court and Constitutional Court judgments.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate Amendment Bill, signed by the president, merely affirms, through legislation, what the Constitutional Court in 2016 directed.

While this is a small step to granting a higher degree of independence from political interference to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), it falls abysmally short of both the High Court and Constitutional Court judgments.

In terms of S84 of the Constitution, the president cannot refuse to sign a bill but must, after applying his or her mind (which can include receiving submissions and engaging in consultation) refer it back to the National Assembly for reconsideration, or refer it to the Constitutional Court for consideration if the president is not satisfied as to the constitutionality of the bill.

The bill has its genesis in the order handed down by the Constitutional Court in the matter of McBride v Minister of Police and Another (McBride) in 2016.

That case dealt with powers granted in law to the minister of police, then Nathi...

