South Africa: Government's Strange Silence in the Tobacco War of Its Own Making

Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and other ministers, including Presidency Minister Jackson Mthembu, have appeared to avoid public opportunities to properly explain government's position on the tobacco ban. Why?

On Tuesday 9 June, judges will start to read through the legal arguments around the ban on the sale of tobacco, ahead of the oral hearing on Wednesday. The case has huge implications: if the judges go against government and declare the regulations banning the sale of cigarettes illegal, the legitimacy of all of the other regulations may be questioned too.

Crucial to all of this is public opinion. And while government may have prepared a proper legal case, it has been striking how often government ministers and spokespeople have tried to avoid discussing the issue, effectively failing to make its case in the court of public opinion. This could seriously add to divisions in our society around this issue and the lockdown more generally.

The debate about the ban on the sale of tobacco has been easily the most contentious issue of the lockdown. This is partly because of what it is, a ban on a substance used by around nine million people, and partly because of how it has...