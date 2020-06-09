Kenya: Machete-Wielding Gang Hacks Policeman to Death in Lamu

A policeman has been slashed to death by a machete-wielding gang at Tchundwa Village in Lamu East.

Police Constable Rodgers Odhiambo, who was attached to the Tchundwa Police Post, was accosted by a gang of about three men armed with pangas, knives and clubs as he came out of a shop within Tchundwa village at around 8pm Monday.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia has confirmed, adding that the unknown assailants slashed the officer on the forehead, neck and limbs and left him for the dead.

The officer was not on duty and was in civilian clothes.

The reason behind the killing is yet to be established.

PHONE CALL

"I received a phone call at around 9.30pm last night from one of our local administrators informing me that a police officer had been slashed to death in Tchundwa village. The officer had just left the Tchundwa Police Post to a nearby shop. He was in civilian clothes and armed with a club. He had no gun since he wasn't on duty. They accosted him, slashed him on the head, neck, chest and limbs before they left the scene," said Mr Macharia.

The county commissioner said a team of security officers led by Lamu County Police Commander Moses Murithi is already on the ground pursuing the attackers as investigation on the killing continue.

"Our county police commander accompanied by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has moved to the scene to investigate and have the perpetrators brought to book. At the same time, the county security committee will be meeting this morning to discuss how the Tchundwa incident will be handled," said Mr Macharia on Tuesday.

SIMILAR KILLINGS

The killing comes barely nine months after another police constable, Hesbon Okemwa Anunda, attached to the same police post, was killed.

Mr Anunda's mutilated body was found dumped in a thicket on the Mbwajumwali-Kizingitini road on October 5, 2019.

He had previously been reported missing on October 2 while on his way to Kizingitini Police Station from Tchundwa Police Post.

He was carrying a G3 rifle loaded with 60 rounds of ammunition.

The assailants also took the rifle and the ammunition shortly after killing Mr Anund, all of which are yet to be traced.

On December 11, 2019, Mbwajumwali Location Chief Mohamed Haji Famau and his assistant Malik Athman Shee of Myabogi Sub-Location were attacked and slashed to death with machetes by two men dressed in buibui and whose faces were hidden in veils.

They were killed inside their Mbwajumwali office at around midday.

On April 22, 2019, Ms Amina Bakari, 30, who was a volunteer peer educator with the Kenya Red Cross Society and a Nyumba Kumi official, was attacked with a panga by unknown people as she closed her shop at around 11pm within Mbwajumwali Village.

On June 10, 2016, Mbwajumwali Senior Chief Mohamed Shee Mohamed was hacked to death by unknown assailants while on his way to work.