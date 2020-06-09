Nigeria, Cameroon Pay N2.3 Billion to UN for Boundary Demarcation

Nigeria and Cameroon have remitted $6 million or N2.3 billion to the United Nations (UN) headquarters for the demarcation of the international boundaries between the two countries.

The money was paid to the Trust Fund account on the Nigeria-Cameroon Boundary Demarcation in respect of the 2,000 kilometre-stretch from the Lake Chad region in the North-east to the Bakassi Peninsula in the South-south and the maritime boundary in the Gulf of Guinea.

The acting Director-General of the National Boundary Commission (NBC), Mr. Adamu Adaji, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja.

He also dismissed reports that UN planned to cede 24 local government areas to a new country to be known as Ambazonia.

It was reported that Nigeria and Cameroon would donate part of their territories to form the new state identified as Ambazonia or UNO State being created by the United Nations.

However, Adaji described the report as false, stating that the nation's territorial boundaries were sacrosanct and not amenable "to any form of modification, alteration or adjustment as it is meant to exist as one indivisible nation."

Giving an update on the Cameroon-Nigeria international boundary dispute which was settled by the International Court of Justice on October 10, 2002, NBC director said the various sub-commissions and committees had completed their assignments except the sub-commission on demarcation.

"The Sub-commission on demarcation has constructed a total of 1,344 international boundary pillars along the Nigeria-Cameroon boundary between 2009 to date. There are approximately 1,354 remaining pillars to be built.

"President Muhammadu Buhari and President Paul Biya of Cameroon have approved and remitted $6 million to the Trust Fund Account on the Nigeria-Cameroon Boundary Demarcation domiciled with the UN Headquarters in New York to further support the continuation of the demarcation"