Nigeria: U.S. Embassy Officials in Nigeria Join George Floyd's Protests

9 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Officials of the United States Embassy in Abuja yesterday expressed support for the protests that have rocked the US following the murder of an unarmed African-American, Mr. George Floyd, by the police.

The embassy posted a photo of its staff going down on one knee, a gesture that shows support for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

The US Mission to Nigeria said it hoped both Nigerians and Americans would seize the opportunity to promote peace and harmony among all humans.

The post read in part, "Today at 12:00 noon (WAT), the entire US Embassy Abuja community joined together in 84 seconds of silence in solidarity with those at home and around the world protesting the murders of George Floyd and others.

"This is marking two weeks since George uttered the words 'I can't breathe' numerous times before his tragic death.

"Now, it is time for healing, for compassion, greater communication, and increased understanding. We sincerely hope that all of us, Americans and Nigerians, will learn from this episode and use it as inspiration to create a better world."

Demobilisation of Renamo Members Resumes in Mozambique

