South Africa: 16-Year-Old Boy Arrested for Breaking in a School in Wrenchville

9 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On Monday, 08 June 2020 at about 16:30 a 16-year-old boy was arrested by Wrenchville Visible Policing and the detective members for breaking into a local primary school in Wrenchville and stealing a computer to the value of R12000-00.

It is reported that immediately after a house breaking and theft complaint was reported at Wrenchville police station, the members of Wrenchville under the command of the station commander Captain Visser went out to look for the suspect.

After a tip off from one member of the public, one suspect was arrested for being in possession of suspected stolen goods and house breaking and theft. Because he was found in possession of a computer which was stolen at a local primary school.

The suspect was later released under the care of his grandfather as he is still a minor. He will undergo psychological assessment with the department of Social Development in the meantime.

The JTG Cluster Commander Major General Johan Bean commended all members of Wrenchville under the command of Captain Visser for the work well done. General Bean also praised the Wrenchville community for working closely with the police in fight against crime. End

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.