South Africa: 16-Year-Old Boy Arrested for Breaking in a School in Wrenchville

On Monday, 08 June 2020 at about 16:30 a 16-year-old boy was arrested by Wrenchville Visible Policing and the detective members for breaking into a local primary school in Wrenchville and stealing a computer to the value of R12000-00.

It is reported that immediately after a house breaking and theft complaint was reported at Wrenchville police station, the members of Wrenchville under the command of the station commander Captain Visser went out to look for the suspect.

After a tip off from one member of the public, one suspect was arrested for being in possession of suspected stolen goods and house breaking and theft. Because he was found in possession of a computer which was stolen at a local primary school.

The suspect was later released under the care of his grandfather as he is still a minor. He will undergo psychological assessment with the department of Social Development in the meantime.

The JTG Cluster Commander Major General Johan Bean commended all members of Wrenchville under the command of Captain Visser for the work well done. General Bean also praised the Wrenchville community for working closely with the police in fight against crime. End