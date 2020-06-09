South Africa: Schools Without Water Stay Shut As Others Open, While Taxi Industry Defends Price Hike

9 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

On Monday, the majority of schools reopened -- however many had to remain closed because of a lack of water and sanitation. The taxi industry has announced a major increase in prices. Meanwhile, the EFF plans to head to court to challenge an SANDF inquiry that concluded that soldiers were not responsible for the death of Collins Khosa. The premier of the Eastern Cape has said he hopes to convince the National Coronavirus Command Council to reintroduce the ban on the sale of alcohol in the province under Level 3.

Swipe through the gallery below to view the latest Covid-19 numbers available on 8 June at the district level. All maps are sourced from provincial health departments. KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and the Free State did not provide an update by the time of publishing:

Most schools in KwaZulu-Natal reopened on Monday, according to Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu. However, 104 schools could not open because they still did not have water. The pupils have been accommodated at nearby schools while water tanks are arranged. Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape reported that most schools reopened, but some stayed shut because of a lack of water and...

Demobilisation of Renamo Members Resumes in Mozambique

