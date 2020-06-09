South Africa: Electricity Protests in Western Cape Mar Back-to-School Efforts

9 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

Bronagh Hammond, spokesperson for the Western Cape Education Department said that staff of both Chatsworth Primary and Riverlands Primary in Malmesbury were affected by the protest action. Staff were unable to get to their schools, she said.

Learners at Chatsworth Primary School in Malmesbury could not attend classes on Monday after protesters barricaded the only entrance to the area with burning tyres while vehicles entering or exiting were pelted with stones.

Angry residents occupying Silvertown, private agricultural land outside the urban edge of Swartland Municipality, were protesting over the lack of electricity provision. People have settled in the area illegally over a period of six years, and have erected informal dwellings on plots that were sold to them illegally on Gumtree.

The wave of protests began last week and continued on Monday morning. Teachers living outside Chatsworth were prevented from entering while buses transporting learners from Chatsworth to adjacent areas were also blocked.

However, before 10am, calm was restored when police cleared the debris and dispersed the crowd.

