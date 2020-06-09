Somalia: Police Deployed to Jazeera Beach to Weed Out Militants

The federal government of Somalia has deployed Somali police force in the road that connects Mogadishu with environs Jazeera of lower Shabelle in an operation to get rid of armed militias on Tuesday.

The police were deployed in the area in the wake of attacks by armed militias who used to rob citizen who go to Jazeera beach a popular getaway for beach lovers.

Mogadishu mayor who visited that area with other officials said they will not accept citizens to be robbed.

Jazeera beach is located around 13km south of Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia. It is a very popular beach destination for locals who enjoy relaxing at this beach every day.