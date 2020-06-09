Somalia: Glamudug State Government Expel Clan Elders for Meeting Alshabaab Militants

Galmudug state is set to expelled clan elders who met Alshabab militants.

The states' security minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi has warned clan elders who meet Alshabab members in the area controlled by Alshabab will not be allowed to come back to Galmudug regional administration.

According to minister Fiqi, the clan elders were invited by Alshabab militants and told them not to surrender their weapons.

" We have heard that clan elders were called by Alshabab in the area that they control if they go we will not accept them back," minister Fiqi said.

He also pointed out that it will not be possible the clan elders to visit Shabab controlled zone then come back Galmudug administration.

He also added, " Let them not return and join Shabab but we cannot accept an elder who went to Alshabab to come back to us."

The minister of security in Galmudug has been conducting security operations in the area over the last few weeks, he initiated a move to let clan militias to surrender their weapons.