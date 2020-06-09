Cameroon: Mamfe - Priestly Ayuk Ojong Given Befitting Burial

9 June 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

President Paul Biya was represented at the funeral ceremony of the fallen Mayor by the Minister of Special Duties at the Presidency, Victor Arrey Mengot.

The State of Cameroon under the Head of State, President Paul Biya, who was personally represented by Victor Arrey Mengot, Minister in charge of Special Duties at the Presidency and the entire Manyu population and beyond, gave late Mayor of Mamfe, Priestly Ayuk Ojong, a befitting burial. The funeral ceremony took place on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Mamfe Municipal Grandstand where the population turned out en masse. Also present was the Senior Divisional Officer for Manyu, Oum II Joseph, Divisional Officers, Senator Nfor Tabetando, Members of Parliament, Mayors, internal and external elite, and traditional rulers.

The 35-year-old Mayor Priestly Ayuk Ojong was killed in cold blood on Sunday, May 10, 2020 on his way to a peace mission in Eshobi village, some 8 km from Mamfe town, by separatists. Minister Mengot condemned the barbaric act by some Manyu children and prayed that love should take the centre stage of our lives. "If you have love for your brother or sister, you would never think of hurting him or her," he noted. "I can't trust anybody now in Manyu because there is no love. Sooner or later, they will turn against you," the Minister noted with dismay. Minister Mengot equally decorated the late Mayor on behalf of President Paul Biya with the medal of Knight of the Cameroon Order of Valour. Also during the funeral ceremony, Oum II Joseph presented the Head of State's condolence message to the bereaved family after which it was handed over to the widow. The wreaths of the Head of State and the Central Committee of the CPDM were placed on the casket. Meanwhile, the banner asking Ambazonian activist, Eric Tataw, to leave "One and Indivisible Cameroon" alone was hung at the Grandstand.

