Cameroon: National Assembly - Chinese Construction Company Offers COVID-19 Kits

The First Deputy Speaker, Hon. Hilarion Etong, received the consignment in Yaounde on June 5, 2020.

As the Cameroon government, partners and stakeholders pursue the fight to break the spread of the Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, a Chinese firm, the Beijing Urban Construction Group, BUCG, has also joined the queue. The company is constructing a new National Assembly building adjacent the House Chambers in the Ngoa-Ekelle neighbourhood of Yaounde. Led by the site engineer, Cui Jinpeng, the Beijing Urban Construction Group on Friday, June 5, 2020 in front of the residence of the Speaker of the National Assembly in Ngoa-Ekelle, handed over a consignment of 10,000 face masks and Non-contact Infrared Thermometres to the National Assembly First Deputy Speaker, Hon. Hilarion Etong. Jinpeng said the gift was his company's contribution to the National Assembly's efforts to prevent the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

"The donation is part of our company's social responsibility to assist the National Assembly of Cameroon. We want to promote the spirit of mutual cooperation, living together and hoping together. The Coronavirus pandemic is our common enemy. We would like to see Cameroon and China work together to fight the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. It is also our hope that Cameroonians will continue to enjoy good health and be happy always," Cui Jinpeng told reporters through an interpreter.

Also attending the ceremony were National Assembly Deputy Speakers, Questors, the Clerk, the Director of Cabinet to the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Special Adviser and other senior officials serving with the National Assembly.