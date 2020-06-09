South Africa: It's Clicks vs the Rest in David vs Goliath Court Struggle

analysis

SA Druggists, for those with long memories, had under one 'roof' a pharmaceutical manufacturer, a chain of pharmacies, doctor and dentistry practices, healthcare group Medicross and a pharmacy benefit management company, among others. It is precisely this type of structure that SA regulators now try to avoid as outlined in a recent high court judgment.

South African regulations governing medicines, who may produce, import, export, wholesale, distribute and sell, and what they may charge, are among the most sophisticated in the world.

The aim is to ensure that patients have equal access to quality-assured medicines, from a secured distribution chain, while at the same time preventing price gouging, conflicts of interest and monopolisation.

It is with this in mind that the recent high court judgment that found in favour of the Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA), with the minister of health, his director-general and the Clicks Group as respondents, among others, is significant.

In summary, Judge AJ Sievers of the Western Cape High Court found that the Clicks Group owns, via its subsidiary companies, both a retail pharmacy group and a pharmaceutical manufacturer, which contravenes the Pharmacy Act.

The reason this is disallowed should be obvious, but was spelt out...