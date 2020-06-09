Mozambique: At Least 11 Dead in Terrorist Raids

ISS
Entering Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique.
9 June 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Terrorist groups have murdered at least 11 people in attacks between Wednesday and Friday against villages in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, reports Tuesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax".

On Wednesday night, the terrorists invaded Imbada village, in Meluco district, where they beheaded three people.

On Thursday morning, people who had fled from an attack on Litamanda village, and took refuge in Muambala, in Muidumbe district, said they had seen five lifeless bodies as they fled.

On Friday, two people were murdered, one of them by beheading, on a beach near Ulo village in Mocimboa da Praia district. The two victims were fishermen, who were caught by surprise when their boat ran aground at low tide.

The terrorists, who claim inspiration from Islamic fundamentalism, have also been warning people not to approach areas they claim are under their control in Mocimboa da Praia. The area the islamists claim is in and around the villages of Ulo, Nanquidunga and Luchete. The area covered runs from north of Mocimboa da Praia town to the Messalo river.

The threats have been taken seriously, and famers in these areas can no longer tend their fields safely. Motorists and truck drivers are now shunning parts of the main road from Mocimboa da Praia northwards, towards the Tanzanian border. The safest way to carry people and goods to the northernmost districts of Cabo Delgado is by sea.

Pf /(245)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Demobilisation of Renamo Members Resumes in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.