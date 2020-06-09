South Africa: Joburg Commuters to Suffer Taxi Fare Increase in Absence of Industry Relief

analysis

Johannesburg taxi associations are due to increase fares by up to 172% to cover losses during the lockdown as discussions continue over a government relief fund. The costs will hit the poor and middle class hardest.

Seventy-six taxi associations in Johannesburg will increase their fares by up to 172% on 15 June to cover their losses during the Covid-19 lockdown, with many either operating with reduced capacity or not at all, potentially further hurting households that are financially struggling to survive the recent economic decline.

Speaking on SABC News on Monday, SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) Johannesburg deputy chairperson Mashishi Mashishi said 61 Santaco affiliates and 15 members of Top Six, affiliated to the National Taxi Alliance (NTA), had agreed to increase prices on 15 June so that they could turn a profit during the lockdown.

"They've suffered enough. It's more than 70 days, there's no relief fund," said Mashishi.

He said the government has introduced support schemes for other industries and the unemployed but failed to finalise a relief package for the taxi industry.

Associations that take commuters from Johannesburg's Alexandra to nearby Sandton over the weekend announced they would increase fares from R11 to R30, largely due to...