South Africa: MPs Slap Down SA Express for 'Unacceptable' No-Show Before Scopa

SA Express's liquidators are facing parliamentary subpoenas after Tuesday's failure to appear before Parliament's public spending watchdog. It was a unanimous cross-party decision to issue the subpoenas, indicating how dimly legislators viewed the liquidators' conduct.

When the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) started its Tuesday meeting as scheduled at noon, parliamentarians seemed unaware of the Johannesburg High Court earlier in the day granting a three-month extension to the provisional liquidation process of SA Express.

There had been no message, either in written form or telephonically, from anyone indicating that the SA Express liquidators would not attend the parliamentary meeting.

"The failure to do that is a dereliction of duty. It is reckless and irresponsible. It's not negotiable to come to parliament. You don't come here on your terms," was how Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa put it.

"We'll get those subpoenas ready in the event we continue to find ourselves at loggerheads with the liquidators." The liquidators effectively become SA Express' accounting officers - and as such are accountable to parliament.

Tuesday's meeting had been scheduled to finalise earlier discussions on the future of SA Express, the regional airline that also provides feeder services for SAA.

DA MP Alf Lees,...