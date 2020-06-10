Nigeria: Nollywood Political Thriller, '4th Republic', Set for Netflix Debut

@4thRep/Twitter
A publicity image for 4th Republic.
9 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

The '4th Republic', a Nollywood political thriller, will debut on Netflix on Saturday.

The film stars Kate Henshaw, Bimbo Manuel, Sani Mu'azu, Linda Ejiofor, Yakubu Mohammed, and Enyinna Nwigwe.

The film follows the story of a governorship aspirant, Mabel King (Kate Henshaw), in the aftermath of a violent and fraudulent election that results in the death of her campaign manager Sikiru (Jide Attah).

As the search for the killers unravels, Mabel goes on to challenge the decision that declares incumbent governor Idris Sani (Sani Mu'azu) as the winner of the election.

Both the election petition tribunal and murder investigation intersect to explosive results.

Speaking about the upcoming release of the film, the director Ishaya Bako said, 'We're excited to share this film with the world. We've had some very interesting feedback from the screenings of the film at the cinemas, and especially at the campus tour, we carried out at the end of 2019.

"This year has been a particularly tough one for everyone, for obvious reasons, one thing that hasn't changed is that people are able to watch good entertainment from the comfort and safety of their homes".

'4th Republic' is a gripping thriller that is reflective of the Nigerian system, from our do or die politics to our ironic optimists.

The producers say the film is one of the most important Nigerian films to watch.

The release of the film is slated a day after June 12 - Nigeria's Democracy Day, one of the most significant days in the country's post-independence political history.

Still viewed as the freest, fairest and most peaceful election ever held in Nigeria, June 12, 1993, marked the beginning of the decades-long struggle to sustain democratic rule in Nigeria.

'4th Republic' is written by Emil B. Garuba and Zainab Omaki.

The film is co-produced by Griot Studios Ltd. and Amateur Heads Productions with Bem Pever, Ishaya Bako, Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju, with Ummi A. Yakubu serving as producers.

The film was funded by grants from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA).

'4th Republic' was shot on location in Abuja, Lokoja, and Lagos.

The film was screened in seven Nigerian universities in 2019 in collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Enough is Enough (EiE Nigeria).

It was also endorsed by the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.