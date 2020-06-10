Kenya: 'How We Survived on Ugali and Rice in India'

Four Kenyan athletes, who were stranded in India due to the covid-19 pandemic, have recalled how they survived on ugali and rice for months.

The quartet arrived back in the country last Friday and were immediately put on mandatory quarantine at a government quarantine centre.

The runners, Millicent Gathoni, Michael Kipyego, Isaac Kipkemoi and Benjamin Kipkasi will spend the next 14 days at the St Georges Secondary school quarantine centre in Nairobi.

"I'm happy I'm back home. It is much better than being held in a foreign country where we were stranded. It was a very lonely experience," said Gathoni in a telephone interview with Nation Sport from St Georges Secondary school quarantine centre in Nairobi.

The air fare for the four from Bangalore to Mumbai (Sh15,000 per person) and from Mumbai to Nairobi (Sh71,900 per person) was paid by Athletics Kenya (AK).

Gathoni narrated how they survived on rice and ugali for the days they were in India. One kilo of ugali flour cost them Sh73.

"We rented rooms and cooked our own meals because we could not afford staying in hotel," said Gathoni.

Gathoni, who hails from Nyahururu arrived in India in February and was set to participate in four races.

However, the outbreak of Covid-19 saw athletics activities cancelled as the country went under lockdown.

"I had competed in two of the races including the Guwati Half marathon road race where I finished second," she added.

Kipyego said there are other Kenyans runners who are still stranded in India.

Gathoni said she missed home and her family in Nyahururu adding, "I'm happy I am finally back home."

AK President, Jack Tuwei said there are still seven more runners held in India.

"We have made plans to bring them back home as there is another flight expected to leave India for Kenya in the coming days," said Tuwei.

Kenya's High Commissioner in India, Willy Bett has urged any Kenyan who want to be evacuated from India to register with the embassy.

Tuwei urged the seven runners still stranded in India to comply with conditions issued by host country to facilitate their fast return back home.