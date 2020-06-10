Kenya: How SEP Oyugis Midfielder is Surviving the COVID-19 Pandemic

Often times, talented football players tend to think that the game will be their breakthrough in life. Sometimes this notion works, sometimes it does not.

Rael Kamanda, who plays for SEP Oyugis Ladies in the Kenya Women's Premier League (WPL), has decided to have a backup plan by starting her own business as well as taking online classes at the Open University during the Covid-19 pandemic break.

Her product line, Kamanda Soap has seen her make and sell multipurpose liquid soap in order to generate income as the wait for normalcy to return continues.

As is the norm, majority of WPL players rely on game allowances, hence those who do not have other sources of livelihoods have been gravely affected during this period.

Backup plan

"I felt that women football in Kenya is not reliable so I cannot depend on it regardless of how talented I am. I therefore decided to think of something to do on the side to boost my income on a daily basis however small," remarked Kamanda.

In her development years, Kamanda was one of the young talents who benefited highly technically through a well-structured empowerment program -Bravilian Queens Academy, which was established in 2008 under Coach Ndunda Mukonyo.

The 24-year-old, who previously played for the under 17 national team, before plying her trade professionally for Alliance FC in Tanzania, believes that she needs to expand her business as she waits for the league's resumption.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has affected our normal routine, there are no matches and as a result, I only workout for a few hours a day, study online and market my soap products. I am currently getting good sales from the multipurpose soap and I want to try new products like hand wash and bleaching washing detergents," she continued.

Bundesliga Ambassador

At the beginning of the year, the former Oserian Ladies captain got accepted in the Bundesliga Youth Ambassadors (BUYAs) project after applying through her team SEP Oyugis ladies.

This is a group of vibrant young people engaging in various activities such as holding football clinics, with a sport for development approach in the community. Due to the ban on public gatherings, BUYAs have resorted to online classes and webinars on topics such as project management, gender equality and menstrual health hygiene in order to build their capacity despite restrictions of movement which she says is interesting.

"I am privileged to be part of BUYAs and this has really changed my mindset. Right now I am aware of the fact that the young players I mentor in the community look up to me hence the need to set a good example. As an ambassador, I am a mirror to the upcoming players who come to watch me play during league matches. This to me is an exciting opportunity I intend to leverage on to become a better version of myself," Kamanda said.

Zetech University

Just like everyone in Kenya, Kamanda is waiting for a time when they will be able to go back to their normal routines albeit cautiously.

She also has a clear road map of what she intends to do once the government flashes the green light.

The dependable midfielder also acknowledges that football acts as a stepping stone regardless of the numerous stumbling blocks and she has reaped its fruits before.

"When things go back to normal, I am planning to pursue a course in Hospitality Management at the Zetech University. I was supposed to start in May, but as it stands, I will have to wait until the colleges are re-opened. The pandemic has been an eye opener and going forward I want to embrace the fact that there is life after football.

For a long time I have been using football as to acquire opportunities, like when I played for Oserian Ladies I was also employed in one of the companies," she concluded.

In order to further create an impact in the community, Kamanda is planning a project that will see some of her team members at SEP Oyugis train vulnerable groups on how to make soap for home use, as a way of joining the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic by ensuring that proper hygiene standards are adhered to.