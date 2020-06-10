Kenya: Nkurunziza's Wife Still on Treatment at Aga Khan Over COVID-19 Link

9 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nasibo Kabale

Outgoing Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza succumbed to a heart attack in Bujumbura while his wife, Denise Bucumi Nkurunziza, is still receiving treatment at the Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi.

Ms Nkurunziza had attended a volleyball match on Saturday afternoon and was taken to hospital that evening after falling ill.

The former first Lady is receiving treatment for an underlying condition after contracting the coronavirus.

She received a message from President Uhuru Kenyatta who sent a message of condolence and comfort to the people of the Republic of Burundi following the demise of President Nkurunziza who passed on today.

In his message, President Kenyatta termed the outgoing Burundi leader as an outstanding regional counterpart who served his country with distinction as Head of State and Government, and worked tirelessly for the peace and stability of his country and the Great Lakes Region.

The President said death had robbed East Africa of a prominent leader whose contribution to the integration and progress of the region will be sorely missed, and prayed for God's calming comfort as the family, people of Burundi and East Africans mourn their departed leader.

Although he appeared to recover on Sunday and spoke to those around him, he suddenly deteriorated on Monday morning. He then suffered a heart attack and despite an immediate resuscitation attempt, doctors were unable to revive him.

Mr Nkurunziza died at a hospital in Karuzi, eastern Burundi. Ms Nkurunziza was airlifted to Nairobi on Thursday morning following a government-to-government agreement using Amref's acquired portable isolation chamber, which is an innovative medical unit and transportation system designed for optimal safety during patient loading and transport.

A source said the unit is a single patient isolator made of cleanable materials and is compatible with leading ambulance-stretcher systems as well as with most mechanical ventilator circuits.

"Due to our patient confidentiality policy, we cannot share any information with the public," the hospital's communication department had stated.

The government said there would be a period of seven days for national mourning from yesterday and that flags would be flown at half-mast.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Don't Miss
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.