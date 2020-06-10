Tanzania: Government Urges More Research On Ai

10 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Hilda Mhagama

DEPUTY Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Damas Ndumbaro, has urged academicians and students to conduct more research on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to ascertain its challenges and opportunities.

Dr Ndumbaro said developments in AI are so dynamic and the implications so wide-ranging that more studies by Tanzanians need to begin immediately.

Speaking to Centre for Foreign Relations (CFR) students and management in Dar es Salaam yesterday, he said such researches will provide a foundation for planning a foreign policy strategy that responds effectively to the emerging power of AI in international affairs.

"You need to move with the times, it is possible to change the world view through technology, so more research must be done in the area to find out how to participate in those changes," he noted.

He argued that more resources should be devoted to understanding the relationship between AI and diplomacy.

The term AI was first coined by an American computer scientist, John McCarthy in 1956, who defined it as the science and engineering of making intelligent machines, especially intelligent computer programmes.

In basic terms, AI refers to the activity by which computers process large volumes of data using highly sophisticated algorithms to simulate human reasoning and/or behaviour.

Dr Ndumbaro also highlighted the importance to incorporate other languages for graduates from the centre to survive among a population that does not speak English and to help them build new relationships that foster mutual interests in economical and socio-cultural aspects from different countries.

During the meeting, students expressed their concerns to the deputy minister on areas of field attachments, employment opportunities, and inadequate infrastructures for students with disabilities, exchange programmes and student accommodation.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.