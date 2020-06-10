Tanzania: Simba Fitness Levels Impress Matola

SIMBA SC Assistant Coach, Selemani Matola said the reason behind playing two friendly matches on a single day was to see the fitness levels of each player in the squad.

On Monday at Simba Mo Arena in Dar es Salaam, the Mainland Premier League defending champions had two friendly clashes against Trans Camp in the morning, which they won 4-2 and against KMC winning 3-1 respectively.

Reacting afterwards, Matola said the two encounters were arranged purposely to assess fitness levels of all their squad members before hosting Ruvu Shooting in the top flight league on Sunday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

"We have a good depth in our squad that is why we decided to have two games within ten hours and see how everyone was responding to training sessions we have had so far. "It was a good test from KMC, who came to win and approached the game like a final but in the end we won and that is the positive thing from us," Matola said.

Commenting about Jonas Mkude's injury who was rushed to hospital after colliding with KMC player, Matola said he is not aware how serious is his injury but urged more Simba fans to descend at the National Stadium on Sunday in their big numbers to support their team.

However, Simba's team doctor Yassin Gembe said Mkude will undergo further medical test to know the extent of his injury.

Gembe gave some good news, saying despite waiting for the test, the midfielder was responding well.

Mkude was rushed to Rabininsia Memorial Hospital after picking up an injury in the 53rd minute during the match.

"Currently Mkude is doing fine and has been released from hospital but he will undergo further medical test," Gembe was quoted by the club's website.

On his part, KMC Assistant Coach, Habib Kondo said Simba planned to win the game by any means, while for them, they considered it as just a friendly duel.

"We wanted to see the balance in our team but what we have seen is totally different from the competition we expected. Nevertheless, they used well the chances they created from our mistakes," he said.

The match was the second back to back for KMC who a day before (Sunday) managed to silence Young Africans 3-0 at Uhuru Stadium in the city in another strength testing battle.

All Simba players except Sharaf Shiboub have regrouped for training prior to winding up the season, which has been prolonged by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As Simba likely look a side to lift the silverware this season with 71 points, massive 17 points clear at the summit of the league table from 28 matches, KMC will have to fight hard to climb up the ladders and avoid relegation.

KMC are 15th on the table with 33 points from 29 outings, not completely safe from the relegation threat hence battling for victories in their remaining duels will do them justice as far as staying put next season is concerned.