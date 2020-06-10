Tanzania: Appeal to Resolve Test Results Issue

10 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Deus Ngowi

THE East African Business Council (EABC), has called for harmonised Covid-19 test results sharing so as to shield East African Community (EAC) trade.

The apex body of the private sector and corporates in the bloc wants focal persons in health and transport ministries and the East African Community Secretariat to speed up implementation of directives agreed on last month for a common regional Covid-19 approach.

This comes after Uganda and Kenya seem to go against the agreements that had been reached, with Kenya wanting truck drivers from Tanzania who want to cross the Namanga One Stop Border Post (OSBP), and at Holili/Taveta OSBP to be tested even if they have obtained Covid-19 negative certificates.

The actions of Kenyan officials at the two border posts has caused a lot of inconveniences to Tanzanian drivers who have been stranded for several days at the Tanzanian frontier, incurring costs as well as stalling trade between the two neighboring countries as trucks remained grounded.

EABC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Peter Mathuki said in Arusha that there was a need for the focal persons to embrace a regional approach to harmonise the system.

An agreement was struck last month by the Tanzania Minister for Works and Transport, Engineer Isack Kamwelwe and Kenyan Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works James Macharia after Presidents John Magufuli and Uhuru Kenyatta discussed the issue over the phone and issued directives to the officials.

The Busia Governor in Uganda, Mr Sospeter Ojaamong, announced that truck drivers without Covid-19 negative certificates would not be allowed into the country.

Dr Mathuki was of the view that there was a need for a harmonised system for certification and sharing of Covid-19 test results.

"Focal persons and the East African Community should consider a regional approach to harmonise the system for certification and sharing of Covid-19 results and the testing and certification of truck drivers prior to their departure at the point of origin," said Dr. Mathuki.

Although Governor Ojaamong limited the directive on trucks from Siaya and Bungoma counties in Kenya, that may affect cross-border trade between Kenya and Uganda.

On June 2, at Ojaamong's press conference, Busia County Commissioner, Joseph Kanyiri, reiterated that the government's directive was that all truck drivers be tested 48 hours at the point of origin before beginning their journey.

Kanyiri said that truck drivers causing a traffic jam at the Busia and Malaba borders had defied the directive. "Currently we have around 1,000 trucks in Busia and we are not sure of the drivers' Covid-19 status," he said, adding that those who were already in the county would be tested.

He advised the truck drivers to get their Covid-19 certificates from public health officers, stating that some drivers were presenting questionable certificates.

By that time, there were 72 Covid-19 patients who were being treated at Alupe isolation and treatment facility against their capacity of 71.

On Monday, the Tanzania Truck Owners Association (TATO), asked the government to renegotiate with its counterparts for permanent solutions following the ongoing state of uncertainty that has left hundreds of cargo trucks stranded at Tanzania's border posts with Rwanda and Kenya.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

