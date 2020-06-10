Malawi: MEC Dispatch Voters Register in Districts for Malawi Fresh Elections

In readiness for the fresh presidential elections, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has dispatched voters register to all districts for verification.

MEC Central Region Warehouse Supervisor Rejoice Majoni at work

The dispatchment exercise took place at the commission's regional warehouse in Lilongwe.

Speaking on Tuesday, MEC Central Region warehouse supervisor Rejoice Majoni said they have only dispatched voters register as part of the 48 hours national wide voter verification slated to start on Wednesday this week.

"We are only dispatching the voters register so that those who registered can verify their names on the voters roll by checking at their respective centres," said Majoni.

She also revealed that the electoral body has put in place safety measures at the centres in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have also provided face masks, hand sanitizers and put enough ventilation materials to ensure the safety of voters," she said.

Meanwhile, in a press release signed by the Chief Elections Officer Sam Alufandika, the commission has urged stakeholders to encourage people to verify their names.

People will also be able to verify their details for free using mobile phone by dialling *720# via Airtel or TNM network and following the instructions.

