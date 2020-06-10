Malawi: Report On Whether Malawi Adopts Federalism to Be Tabled Thursday

Chairperson of the Legal Affairs Committee of Parlaiment Kezzie Msukwa is on Thursday expected to give a report to the House on scruting of the federalism motion put forward by Mzimba North legislator Yeremia Chihana (Alliance for Democracy-Aford).

Yeremiah Chihana: Moved the motion for Federalism

The motion was last year referred to the Legal Affairs Committee for further scrutiny.

When he moved the motion, Chihana argued hat in the interest of equitable distribution of resources and development in Malawi, and as a solution to the challenges brought about by quota system in the Education Sector, coupled with the elasticity of Malawi politics, and to ensure equal participation in political decisions, the country needs to change its system of government.

"This House is satisfied that Malawi has now matured to change its system of government. To that end, this House resolves that all efforts and legal framework should be put in place towards the adoption of a federal system of government within a specified period."

Chihana remains confident that the motion will be supported after passing through the Legal Affairs' Committee, since there is evidence that national resources are not distributed equally.

He said: "Malawians are tired and they need change."

The motion was previously defeated in the same House, when it was brought by Rumphi East MP Kamlepo Kalua who only got support from Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

In 2006, President Peter Mutharika, then a professor of international law at Washington University School of Law in the United States of America, proposed federalism as a solution to address the issue of national unity.

In his paper presented at the National Constitutional Review Conference in Lilongwe held from March 28 to 31 2006 titled Towards a More Manageable Constitution, he observed that Nigeria successfully resolved problems that were created by its three regions at independence in 1960 by establishing what are now 36 states and one federal territory.

However, in August 2014, three months after becoming President, Mutharika urged political and religious leaders against calls for federalism, arguing it would divide the country.

