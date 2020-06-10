Angola: COVID-19 - Four New Infections Detected

9 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — With four new positive cases of covid-19 detected in the last 24 hours in Angola, the total number of infections in the country has risen to 96.

Minister Sílvia Lutucuta who was delivering the daily covid-19 update briefing in Luanda, said the cases are about four Angolan nationals who were serving an institutional quarantine upon arrival from Russia recently.

She said the four new patients are interned in the covid-19 treatment cente of KM 27, Viana, Luanda.

Angola's covid-19 records show 96 positive cases, four deaths, 38 recoveries and 54 active patients. Of the positive cases, 34 are imported and 62 locally transmitted infections.

