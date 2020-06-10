Tanzania: Govt Builds 393 Houses for Prison Wardens

9 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Katare Mbashiru in Dodoma

THE ministry for Home Affairs has told the National Assembly that as of April 2020; about 393 houses for Prison wardens had been built.

The revelation was made in parliament by the ministry in a written response to a question by Nachingwea MP, Hassan Masala.

In his question, the MP said Prison wardens in Nachingwea District were living in poor conditions as they had no houses.

"What is the plan in place to have houses for our officers built?" he asked.

In the ministry's response, out of the 393 houses, 129 had been completed while 264 houses were at different stages of construction and that any time soon they would be completed.

The ministry further admitted that the houses of Prison wardens in Nachingwea district needed repair as it is in other districts.

"It is the government's responsibility to continue repairing as well as constructing new houses for our prison officers, however, the pace in this exercise is low due to financial constraints," said the ministry.

The ministry said that it would continue repairing available houses as well as constructing others as the budget may allow.

"In ensuring that our prison officers have the best habitats, the government through Tanzania Prison Services was implementing a creative plan for construction of houses at different prison centres countrywide including Nachingwea District."

