Tanzania: Zanzibar Govt Outlines Priority Projects

INCREASED revenues, economic restoration, new Kwahani City construction and execution of 13 projects under public private partnership are among next fiscal year's priorities for the Finance and Planning Ministry.

Minister Mohammed Ramia Abdiwawa told the House of Representatives here that the ministry envisages increasing domestic revenue collections to 1,549bn/- and vehemently coordinates efforts to restore the economy from the impacts of the deadly Coronavirus.

The new revenue target indicates an 11 per cent increase from the current year's 1,383bn/-.

Unveiling the ministry's 2020/2021 budget estimates, Ambassador Abdiwawa said the ministry will as well launch the new Zanzibar Development Vision 2050 and translate it into simple Kiswahili language to make it understandable to majority wananchi.

Zanzibar Development Plan 2021/2025 and the Marine Spatial plan will be prepared during the coming financial year, said the minister.

During the nine-month period ending March 2020, the government collected 807.74bn/- or 74 per cent of its 1,085bn/-.

The revenues included 554bn/- from taxes and 92.79bn/- non-tax revenues, Amb Abdiwaa said.

The government also received 26.27bn/- from domestic financial institutions while development partners disbursed 127.72bn/-, about 43 per cent of the 295.98bn/- target.

Minister Abdiwawa said Zanzibar Social Security Fund (ZSSF) will next year collect 147.5bn/- from its revenue sources, with 92.5bn/- expected from contributions by members in the government, public organisations, private institutions and self-employees.

The fund will also spend 147.5bn/- in pension payment to pensioners, investment in real estates and investment in short and long-term government securities.

Meanwhile, Zanzibar People's Bank (ZPB) envisages a seven per cent profit increase to 34.31bn/- profit before tax.

The bank's assets are set to increase by 20 per cent to 899bn/-, with customer deposits pegged at 18 per cent rise to 698bn/-.