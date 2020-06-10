Tanzania: TFF Grants Azam FC Permission to Play KMC Friendly

Dar es Salaam — Azam FC will tomorrow play Kinondoni Municpal Council (KMC) in a friendly match at the Azam Complex, Chamazi.

The match has been scheduled to start at 1pm and all preparations are complete according to Azam Fc Chief Executive Officer, Abdulkarim Amin.

Amin said earlier that the match was hanging in balance due to suspension by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) following violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

He said they met with TFF together with other teams namely Simba, Yanga, KMC and Transit Camp and discussed the matter.

"TFF has warned all clubs after violation of Covid-19 guidelines especially social distancing. We admitted that but for tomorrow's match, all fans would be required to observe social distancing during the match.

Fans, who would not observe the regulation, would be taken out in the encounter. We (Azam) were overwhelmed by the fans due to the fact that the match did not have entrance fees, this time is different as all fans will have to pay," said Amin.